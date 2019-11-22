Uganda Premier League (Friday, November 22, 2019):

Police Vs Proline

At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo- Kampala (4:30 PM)

Two struggling entities in the Uganda Premier League Police and Proline shall square off at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Friday evening.

This is one of the rescheduled games that Proline missed because of their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Proline comes to this fixture with vigour having managed to win 3-2 in their immediate past game at home against Maroons.

Currently bottom placed with 8 points from 12 matches, Proline will once again use interim coach Abubakar Mbowa on the touchline as Mathias Lule was granted a three week’s leave.

Mbowa was fully in charge of their 3-2 win over Maroons on Tuesday.

In Edrisa “Torres” Lubega, Hamis “Diego” Kizza, Bright Anukani, skipper Noordin Bunjo, Hakim Kiwanuka, goalkeeper Hassan Matovu and defender Musitafa Mujjuzi, Proline has the firepower to seek for yet another victory.

Police is handled by first assistant coach for Uganda Cranes Abdallah Mubiru.

They have so far collected 11 points from 14 matches played thus far.

Victory over Proline will see them displace Tooro United in the 13th place on the 16 team log.

Police’s onfire forward Ben Ocen, scorer of 8 goals this term so far will once again be at the forefront to seek for the goals.

Samson Andrew Kigozi (3 goals), Pius Kaggwa (2 goals), Johnson Odongo (1 goal), Timothy Oyamo (1 goal) as well as Ruben Kimera will come in handly to prove the back cover.

Winger cum central midfielder Yusuf Ssozi will be equally an important member for team Police.

Police will be completing the first round as Proline plays its 13th game.

Meanwhile, the second game on the day will be away at the Luzira Prisons stadium when Maroons take on the current league leaders Vipers.