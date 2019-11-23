Uganda Premier League (Saturday Results):

URA 0-0 Express

Express KCCA 5-2 Kyetume

Uganda Revenue Authority’s goal-less stalemate with Express at Bombo Military Stadium on Saturday had quite a number of tales to tell home.

First, the tax collectors ended the game with 10 men following a late red card to second half substitute Anwaru Ntege.

Then, the same team, URA suffered an force change when midfielder Julius “Boy” Mutyaba got a concussion after an aerial duel with Express’ Denis Sserukwaya in the 35th minute.

URA yet again played to another stalemate, the 8th time in the 14 games played of the first round.

The game in Bombo failed to find a clear cut winner, ending in a non-scoring draw after 90 minutes.

There were a couple of bookings to URA. Holding midfielder Ivan Ntege, Ntege Anwaru and URA assistant coach George Lutalo were all cautioned by referee Mashood Ssali.

Ntege’s red card arrived four minutes to the full time mark following a second bookable offence to give Express numerical advantage, at least for the final five minutes.

Express’s technical bench led by George Ssimwogerere introduced Musoke Joshua for Shafiq Avemar in the 76th minute.

Ivan Ocholit and Isaac Doka Mweru were late changes for Sadiq Ssekyembe and Dennis Sserukwaya respectively.

URA introduced Mikidadi Ssenyonga for the hospitalized Julius Mutyaba towards the end of the first half.

Daniel Isiagi Opolot paved way for Ntege Anwaru at the start of the second half and Ivan Ntege’s slot was replaced by Ivan Serubiri in the 73rd minute.

URA defender Paul Patrick Mbowa was named as Pilsner man of the match, earning a plaque and cash worth Shs 100,000.

Express completed the first round with 18 points from 15 matches, having played to their 3rd draw of the season.

URA, on the other hand has played 14 matches, accumulating 17 points with 8 draws, the most number of stalemates by a single team in the league.

The tax collectors will face Proline next on Tuesday, 26th November 2019.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: James Alitho (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Yeseri Waibi, Patrick Mbowa, Benjamin Nyakojjo, Julius Mutyaba, Ivan Ntege, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Joackiam Ojera, Brian Majwega, Daniel Isiagi Opolot

Subs: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Fesali Najib, Ivan Sserubiri, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Michael Birungi, Anwaru Ntege

Express XI: Tonny Kyamera (G.K), Joseph Zziwa, Sadiq Ssekyembe, Muhammad Yiga, David Kakeeto, Lawrence Kigonya, Dennis Sserukwaya, Shafiq Avemar, Frank Ssenyondo, Dissan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda

Subs: Joshua Adea, Martin Kizza, Joshua Musoke, Isaac Mweru Doka, Ivan Ocholit, Idris Kabonge Idris Kaye, Hamisi Batega Hamisi

Match Officials: