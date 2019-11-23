Uganda Premier League (Saturday Results):

KCCA 5-2 Kyetume

Kyetume URA 0-0 Express

KCCA humbled new-comers Kyetume 5-2 in a seven goal encounter played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on chilly Saturday evening.

Mike Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza, debutant Sam Ssenyonjo, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Allan Okello each scored for the home side.

Kyetume’s two goals came from left back Steven Sande and second half substitute Denis Lubowa.

Mike Mutyaba and Kizza scored the opening two goals in the first 45 minutes of the fairly attended game played under cloudy conditions.

Mutyaba headed home the opener from Kizza’s free-kick in the 22nd minute.

Kizza tapped home for the second six minutes later with Mutyaba (Mike) providing the assist as the first half ended 2-0.

KCCA would have scored the third but Erisa Ssekisambu’s shot inside the goal area hit the cross bar before moving out of play.

Upon restart of the second half, Kyetume returned a much organized side than in the first stanza.

Left back Sande Steven beat goalkeeper Charles Lukwago for Kyetume’s first goal in the 48th minute.

The joy was short lived as debutant Ssenyonjo, a S5 Student at Masaka SS headed home KCCA’s third goal after goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa failed to parry away a high ball.

Muzamiru Mutyaba scored the fourth goal in the 65th to build the home side’s lead.

Second half substitute Denis Lubowa second the visitors’ second goal from acute angle, 10 minutes to full time.

Allan Okello wrapped the scoring business with the fifth goal.

Okello’s goal was a routine strike by the left footed forward, a shot from distance.

Kyetume under interim coach David Katono Mutono had the first taste at the sherry when veteran winger Vicent Kayizzi laid the ball from the right to find midfielder Deo Isejja whose tap was saved off the line by defender Samuel Kato Neheyimana on five minutes.

Three minutes later, defender Benon Tahomera’s free-kick from 30 yards was driven over the bar.

On 10 minutes, Kizza’s cross from the left wing is headed to safety by Tahomera

KCCA right back Fillbert Obenchan’s cross blocked by Kyetume backline

On the quarter hour mark, a teasing Kizza delivery from the left wing runs across the Kyetume goal for goal kick.

Moments later, Mike Mutyaba chest controlled a high ball but decided to set that ball than shoot.

It was KCCA again, forcing Kyetume goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa who parried away a Mustafa Kizza free-kick.

Mutakubwa stopped Sam Ssenyonjo’s header from close range after yet another Kizza delivery.

The home side continued with its dominance when Erisa Ssekisambu’s cross from the right wing was headed away by defender Jonathan Mugabi on 18 minutes.

A minute later, Mike Mutyaba shot narrowly off target from 25 yards.

Kyetume made a goalline clearance when striker Baker Buyala, starting his first game of the season headed away for a corner kick a Mike Mutyaba header from close range.

The breakthrough moment eventually arrived in the 22nd minute when Mike Mutyaba headed home Kizza’s free-kick from the left flank.

Two minutes to the half hour mark, KCCA Mike Mutyaba sets up Mustafa Kizza for the simplest of all finishes inside the goal area.

After 31 minutes, there was a splendid wall pass between Sam Ssenyonjo and Allan Okello before the latter shot over the Kyetume goal.

KCCA remained the team on mission when Erisa Ssekisambu’s header missed finding the back of the net from a Kizza’s cross on the left flank.

With eight minutes to climax the first half, Ssekisambu’s shot kissed the cross bar and sailed out of play.

Sharif Shaka and Isaac Kirabira shot way over the for Kyetume in quick succession as the visitors sought for quick answers in the closing stages of the first half.

Kizza set up Abubakar Gift Ali who shot a grounder from 40 yards but it is a routine collection for Joel Mutakubwa

Mutakubwa nearly made a howler when he quickly restarted play but the ball hit Ssenyonjo and moved out for a Kyetume goal kick.

Muzamiru Mutyaba had the last chance of the opening half but his well curled shot flew over from 30 yards.

Kyetume scored their first goal through Sande in the 48th minute following a goal melee.

Just a minute later, the joy for Kyetume was short live when Ssenyonjo headed home KCCA’s third goal on the evening.

The visitors called for the first change of the game as veteran forward Robert Ssentongo replaced Sharif Ssaka in the 51st minute.

Buyala had a cross from left intended for Ssentongo misplaced but the former shot narrowly wide in what happened to be his last contribution in the game.

On came Noel Nasasira in the 58th minute for the second change of The Slaughters.

Youngster Ssenyonjo had an attempt from 30 yards fly out on the hour mark.

Muzamiru Mutyaba was on target for KCCA’s fourth goal from 25 yards on 65 minjtes.

Referee Donney turned down a penalty appeal by Kyetume after handball call from Kato off Kayizzi’s teaser.

Roving KCCA right back Obenchan shot way off the target in the 68th minute.

With 20 minutes to play, KCCA introduced teenager Steven Sserwadda for Ssekisambu in their first change.

At the same time, Rahamatah Kagimu paved way for Denis Lubowa for the final change of Kyetume.

Immediately, Sserwadda got involved, playing a wall pass with Muzamiru Mutyaba to set up Okello who shot straight at goalkeeper Mutakubwa.

Mike Mutyaba was closed up by Mutakubwa in a one against once incident.

On the break, Noel Nasasira missed from close range and shot wide moments later.

In the 78th minute, Okello curled inches over before Herbert Achai was introduced for the injured Mike Mutyaba.

With 10 minutes to play, substitute Lubowa beat Lukwago from an acute angle on the left wing, giving the score-line a respectable worth second look at 4-2 and hope for the visitors in the closing stages.

KCCA’s third and final change witnessed holding midfielder Nicholas Kasozi take over Muzamiru Mutyaba’s slot.

Okello galvanized the final score with a customary strike from distance for the fifth goal.

By this time, it was done and dusted, KCCA had bagged maximum points that lifted them to 26 points from 12 games.

Young forward Ssenyonjo was named the Pilsner man of the match, earning a plaque and Shs 100,000 as a cash reward.

Kyetume thus suffered their 9th defeat in 15 matches, remaining 12th on the 16 team.

KCCA will travel to Western Uganda to face Mbarara City on Tuesday, 26th November 2019.

Meanwhile, the other game played on Saturday was that goal-less draw between Express and Uganda Revenue Authority at the Bombo Military Stadium.

The game was marred by a nasty incident where URA’s midfielder Julius “Boy” Mutyaba suffered a concussion after an awkward fall.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K and Captain), Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Ali Abubakar Gift, Allan Okello, Erisa Ssekisambu (70’ Steven Sserwadda), Muzamiru Mutyaba (84’ Nicholas Kasozi), Sam Ssenyonjo, Mike Mutyaba (79’ Herbert Achai)

Subs Not Used: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Keziron Kizito, Musa Ramathan, Joseph Kafumbe

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Samson Mutyaba, Sande Steven, Benon Tahomera, Jonathan Mugabi, Rahmatah Kagimu (71’ Denis Lubowa), Isaac Kirabira, Deo Isejja, Sharif Ssaka (51’ Robert Ssentongo), Baker Buyala (58’ Noel Nasasira), Vincent Kayizzi (Captain)

Subs Not Used: Salim Sowed (G.K), Steven Kagoda, Julius Lule, Cephas Kambugu

Match Officials: