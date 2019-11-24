2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup

Semi-finals

Uganda 0-1 Tanzania

Kenya 5-0 Burundi

Hosts and defending champions Tanzania overcame Uganda to progress to the final of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup.

The Kilimanjaro Queens needed to dig deep to edge past a resilient Ugandan side that proved to breakdown in the semi-final played on Saturday at Chamazi stadium.

Captain Aisha Rashid scored deep in stoppage time to guide Tanzania to their third successive final.

Uganda defended tirelessly, frustrating Tanzania who made several inroads to score but failed on several occasions.

However, they finally got the breakthrough at the death of the clock when Mwanahimisa Omary set up the skipper to slot home the winner.

Tanzania will face Kenya in the final. The latter defeated Burundi 5-0 in the other semi-final thanks to goals from Jentrix Shikangwa (brace), Jereko Mwanalima, Dorcus Nixon Shikobe and Corazone Aquino.

This is a repeat of the 2016 final at FUFA Technical Center that the Kilimanjaro Queens won 2-1.

The Crested Cranes will take on Burundi in the third place off on Monday to determine the team that takes bronze.

Crested Cranes Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Asia Nakibuuka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabbosa, Aisha Namukisa, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, Fauzia Najjemba