2019 Senior Golfers Tournament:

Saturday, 30 th November & Sunday, 1 st December 2019

November & Sunday, 1 December 2019 At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

*Mode of Play: Medal

The adage “age is merely a number” is at most a reality when rare breeds of personalities easily execute different tasks lest expected to match their respective ages.

As the 2019 Senior Golf championship tees off at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club this Saturday, a 95 year old passionate golfer, Emmanuel “Apuuli” Basaliza from Tooro Club in Fort Portal will be among the over 150 golfers expected.

Like for the previous editions, Basaliza will diligently cover all the 7000 yards in 18 holes at the golfing facility situated right in the heart of the Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

The Uganda Seniors Golfing Society in conjunction with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Uganda Golf Club have once again combined forces to organize the 2019 seniors golf tournament.

Senior golfers aged 55 years and above will boss the annual championship that will be played over two days (Saturday, 30th November and Sunday, 1st December 2019) at the par 72 Uganda Golf Course.

The rest of the golfers below 55 years will not be left out of the box, but, will rather play in the subsidiaries event.

For the fourth time in a row, CAA has partnered with the Uganda Seniors Golfing Society (USGS) and offered Shs 25M that will carter for all the prizes, trophies, dinner and other logistics to ensure a successful championship whose mode of play is medal.

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Golf Club during the official tournament launch on Tuesday, Kenneth Otim, the Principal Public Affairs Officer at CAA retaliated the value of sponsoring a corporate sporting event as golf.

We value sponsoring sports especially golf. Besides the health benefits, the golf sport directly interlinks with the aviation world. Golfers are frequent air transport users and we associate with them on a daily basis. For the previous four years, we have been able to support golf for its ability to enhance our brand visibility. Also, Golf is a sport associated with tourism since these two are inseparable. The senior golfers’ event comes at a time we shall also be celebrating the 2019 Aviation week. There are also other sports events as chess, netball and football tournament. Kenneth Otim, Principal Public Affairs Officer – CAA

Mark Ntege, the chairman of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Society lauded CAA for the generous offer towards the tournament and called upon the golfing family to come and embrace this championship.

Flanked by Billy Patrick (Treasurer, USGS) and Sam Onek (member on management committee of USGS), Ntege appreciated the Shs 25M donated by CAA towards running this two day’s championship.

In a special way, I want to thank CAA for this offer. For 4 years now, we have been able to get financial support from CAA and we are humbled. The tournament shall be held over 2 days on a medal basis. The senior golfers will be divided into three catergories; 55 – 64 years, 65 – 70 and the above 70 years cluster. Mark Ntege, Uganda Seniors Golfing Society Chairman

Fort Portal’s veteran, Basaliza will grace the famous Kitante fairways and greens, like he has diligently swung, teed, chipped and putted over the years.

Other remarkable seniors will include Dr Sam Zaramba, minister in charge of Karamoja affairs John Byabagambi, Charles ‘Uncle K’ Kareba among others.

In 2018, a total of 180 golfers from the different clubs in the country took part in the event.

Edrae Kagombe and John Mugyenzi excelled during last year’s championship.

A colourful prize giving ceremony will crown the business end of the event on Sunday evening.

Lots of prizes and trophies eagerly await the top performers over the two days in the various groups and catergories; net and gross.

The event is fully blessed by the Uganda Golf Union (UGU).