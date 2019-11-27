The Uganda Cranes kicked off preparations for the forthcoming Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup on Wednesday morning with a single training session at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Of the 30 players that were summoned, only 18 turned up on the first day under the guidance of head coach John McKinstry together with his backroom staff.

Players from KCCA FC and Proline FC did not take part in Wednesday’s session because the two clubs still have games in the league.

It was confirmed that they will be excused from training until the clubs wrap up their first-round games.

Proline FC has Bright Anukani and Musitafa Mujjuzi while KCCA FC has Musitafa Kizza, Allan Okello, Charles Lukwago, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, and Muzamir Mutyaba.

Vipers SC midfielder Abdu Karim Watambala too was not part of training because he is still writing his senior six examinations at St. Mary’s Kitende.

Kirizestom Ntambi as well did not turn up with no reason given for his missing.

McKinstry was impressed with the attitude of players in the first session and believes they will keep improving as training goes on.

“It has been a wonderful session with the boys and I believe we will keep working harder in the next sessions. Today’s session mainly focused on possession and transition.”

Training will continue on Thursday and Friday with one session per day before the team enters residential camp on Saturday.

The Cranes are in group A alongside Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea

Players who trained on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Jack Komakech (Football for Good), Keni Saidi (SC Villa)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Disan Galiwango (Express FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Strikers: Ben Ocen (Police FC), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United FC), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Stephen Mukwala (Maroons FC).

Full Squad

Goalkeeper: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), James Alitho (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Jack Komakech (Football for Good), Saidi Keni (SC Villa)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Musitafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Disan Galiwango (Express FC) John Revita (KCCA FC), Samuel Kato (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafic Kagimu (URA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police FC), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United FC), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Stephen Mukwala (Maroons FC), Edrisa Lubega (Proline FC)

CECAFA Groups:

Group A – Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea

Group B – DR Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia

Group C – Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti, Zanzibar