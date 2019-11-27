Uganda Premier League (Rescheduled Game: KCCA Vs SC Villa – Lugogo)

Friday, 29th November 2019 (4 PM)

Sports Club Villa holding midfielder Amir “Zake” Kakomo is looking forward their final game of the first round away to rivals, KCCA this Friday, 29th November 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

“We are looking forward a great match against KCCA on Friday at Lugogo. I believe this will be an interesting match, well contested and close to call. We are well rested and have prepared well ever since the team returned from Arua. Everyone is set for this match” Kakomo attested to Kawowo Sports.

Kakomo has been a key pillar for SC Villa in the heart of the midfield department albeit in his maiden season since being signed from Gomba Lions in the Airtel Masaza Cup.

He was the man of the match in their victory over new comers Wakiso Giants, a game which he also scored.

At the beginning of last season, Kakomo had a brief training stint at KCCA but the deal to sign him on a permanent deal did not materialize.

KCCA FC Media Amir “Zake” Kakomo puts pen to paper at KCCA FC in 2018, a deal that was later cancelled out.

Against KCCA, an epic midfield battle between the two clubs is anticipated.

On form Ambrose Kirya will lead the Jogoos’ compact midfield that also has Kakomo, David “Colgate” Owori, Emmanuel Wasswa, Albert Mugisa among others.

Team KCCA has the likes of Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakar Gift Ali, Simon Sserunkuma, Allan Okello as Nicholas Kasozi, a former SC Villa player who missed the KCCA 2-1 loss away to Mbarara City will need a late fitness test to feature in the game.

The Jogoos will be playing their 15th game of the 2019 – 2020 season and come to this game with an objective to seek maximum points as they close game gap upon the leaders Vipers.

SC Villa has 27 points from 14 games and KCCA has played 13 matches, seated 4th on the log with 26 points.

There will be a battle of tactics between the two respective technical departments with KCCA’s Mike Hillary Mutebi up against SC Villa’s Edward Kaziba.

Apparently the two coaches in the box missed their respective last club games.

Kaziba returns to the Jogoos technical bench after guiding the Crested Cranes to third place at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

Mutebi was suspiciously missing from the KCCA bench in their 2-1 loss away to Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.