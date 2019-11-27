Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club midfielder Joackiam Ojera is no question a gifted player.

What this pint sized player lacks in size and height is wholesomely compensated with the natural intellect, quick change of pace, positional awareness, awesome ball control, an eagles’ vision and great ball distribution.

Just like his role model Khama Billiat from Zimbabwe (also at PSL club Kaizer Chiefs), Ojera is a complete joy to watch with his blistering pace, open-mindedness and fearless approach to the game.

Once the ball is on his feet, he easily maneuvers through the opposition players just as a sharp sword penetrates soft tissue.

As I grew up, I liked Dan Wagaluka (former Uganda Cranes winger) and later on, I admired Khama Billiat from Zimbabwe. I like so much his playing style and I always work hard to emulate him. Joackim Ojera, URA player

Ojeera is only playing his second season in the Uganda Premier League after being scouted from the Bright Stars FC Academy.

In his season year at the club, he has already attracted the keen eye of Uganda Cranes’ national team head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

McKinstry first summoned Ojera for the Uganda Cranes regional tour against the North East region in Katawi.

Ojera did not surprise as he assisted in two goals and scored the final goal as well during the 4-0 victory at Katawi High School play ground.

“I was happy to be called to the Uganda Cranes. It remains every player’s dream to don that treasured national team jersey and represent the country. I want to work hard and remain consistent for more summons” Ojera confesses.

Ojera is part of the 30 man provisional team summoned for the 2019 CECAFA men senior challenge Cup that will be staged in Kampala (7th to 19th December).

Christmas Child:

Ojera was born on Christmas Day in 1997 to Harriet Achola and Alfred Nyero (now deceased) in Gulu Hospital, Northern Uganda.

He studied at Volcanoe Primary School in Kawempe and had his O-Level education at London College, Nansana before crossing to St Julian High School, Gayaza for A-level.

He joined the Bright Stars Football Club Academy from where he was scouted by URA FC at the start of the 2017-2018 season.

By the first half of the 2019 – 2020, Ojera ranks among the players with most assists (7) and he has been the most fouled player by far.

Shout outs:

Ojera sings special praise of the coaches who have handled him from infantry stage thus far.

He also singles out the mother who raised him as a single parent as well as the fellow URA players who helped him mature as a player in the country’s top tier league.

His goal is to remain consistent and turn out in a well professionally organized diaspora league in the tomorrow years.

Given his undoubted talent, work ethic and humbleness, Ojera is destined for the best in the football spheres.

All the cylinder ends are wide open.