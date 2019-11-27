Kabaka Birthday Run

Theme: ‘Men against AIDS to Save the Girl Child’

Airtel Uganda Managing Director V.G. Somasekhar reaffirmed the telecommunications giants’ commitment towards the continued support of the Kabaka Birthday Run.

Somasekhar was addressing guests and media at Bulange Mengo during the launch of a three-year theme for the Kabaka Birthday Run.

The theme “Men against AIDS to Save the Girl Child” is intended to mitigate the spread of HIV/AIDS scourge.

The three-year duration will run for the 2020-2022 editions of the Kabaka’s Birthday Run.

The Kabaka Birthday Run is an annual event to mark the King’s birthday as part of a partnership that the telecommunications giant has with the Buganda Kingdom to sponsor four of their most important activities; the Kabaka’s Birthday Run, Kabaka’s birthday celebration, the Kabaka’s coronation as well as Eid El Fitri and the Masaza Cup – the Buganda kingdom football tournament.

V.G Somasekhar duly reaffirmed the company’s support towards the cause.

AIRTEL UGANDA WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THE BUGANDA KINGDOM AND WE ARE VERY PROUD OF THIS PARTNERSHIP. GOING FORWARD, WE CONFIRM OUR COMMITMENT TO END AIDS BY THE YEAR 2030. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR GRANTING THIS RELATIONSHIP. WE ARE HERE FOR GOOD. OVER THE YEARS, OUR RELATIONSHIP HAS GROWN FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH THROUGH THE MASAZA CUP, KABAKA’S BIRTHDAY RUN (KABAKA’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION), THE KABAKA’S CORONATION AS WELL AS EID EL FITRI. WE CELEBRATE THE CULTURE OF BUGANDA KINGDOM. V.G Somasekhar, Airtel Uganda M.D

The event was also graced by the Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, sports minister Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, other ministers, Masaza chiefs and representatives from UNAIDS.

The 2020 Kabaka’s Birthday Run will take place on 5th April 2020 where close to 70,000 participants are projected.