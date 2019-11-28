Uganda Cranes has moved two places in the latest Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) rankings released on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

The monthly global rankings have seen Uganda Cranes move up by two slots to 77th position garnering a total of 1321 points.

The rise is attributed to the goal-less away draw against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou and the 2-0 home win over Malawi at Mandela National Stadium during the AFCON 2020 qualifiers.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Fahad Bayo were on target for the Uganda Cranes before the home fans.

In October 2019, Uganda Cranes was placed 79th with 1311 points.

Senegal remains the highest ranked nation in Africa, occupying 20th position followed by Tunisia (27th), Nigeria (31st), Algeria (35th) and Morocco (43rd).

Uganda Cranes opponents in group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan occupy 59th place, 123rd and 169th in that order.

Top in CECAFA Region:

Like it has been over the years,Uganda remains head and shoulders above the other countries in the CECAFA region.

Kenya drops to 106th position, Rwanda occupies 131st slot, Tanzania and Burundi are 134th and 151st respectively.

Myanmar has improved the most, moving from 147th position to 136th, while Nicaragua has suffered the biggest decline from 137th to 150th position.

By far, Belgium is the best footballing country in the world.

They are closely followed by France, Brazil, England, Uruguay, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia as the top ten nations.