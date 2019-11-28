Bugisu Province will dearly miss the services of their important utility player James Alitho.

The towering goalkeeper-cum-forward is not on the team’s 20 man team because of Uganda Cranes’ duties as he is part of the squad preparing for the 2019 CECAFA Senior men challenge cup.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) player is among the several national team players who will miss the climax of the FUFA Drum.

Bugisu Province head coach Godfrey “Toldo” Awach confirmed the final 20 man team that will take part in the 2019 FUFA Drum quarter finals in Lira, Northern Uganda.

KAWOWO SPORTS James Alitho celebrates a goal last season in the FUFA Drum Tournament

The team has two goalkeepers in Stephen Mukamba and Edward Kasibante.

The outfield players include; Enoch Kibumba, Tiff Kahandi, Jackson Okello, Hassan Wandenga, Moses Sekasana, Muwadda Mawejje, Ibrahim Manana, Ronald Magwali, Edgar Sharp, Ibrahim Massa, Edmond Sizo, Junior Oten, Aziz Nambobi, Swamaddu Okur, Raymond Oyai, Akram Munyoro, Sula Wambedde and Hakim Magombe.

Magombe is the player who replaced Alitho on the team since he had not been earlier summoned.

Coach Awach acknowledges that Alitho will dearly be missed but they will have to depend on the available players.

“James Alitho was our best player and top scorer last season. We shall miss him dearly. However, there are other players who will be used” Awach noted.

© Kawowo Sports /JOHN BATANUDDE Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awach (middle) addresses the media at FUFA House during a previous press conference

Meanwhile Bugisu province overcame Mbale Heroes 5-1 in the final build up match played on Thursday.

Raymond Onyai netted a hat-trick as Moses Ssekasana and Jackson Okello got the other goals.

The team will depart for Lira on Friday, 29th November 2019 on the eve of their opening match against home side Lango at the Akiibua Stadium.

Bugisu will play once again on Monday, 2nd November 2019 against West Nile before winding up against Busoga in the Eastern region derby.

The FUFA Drum theme is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Bugisu Team:

Goalkeepers: Stephen Mukamba, Edward Kasibante

Outfield players: Enoch Kibumba, Tiff Kahandi, Jackson Okello, Hassan Wandenga, Moses Sekasana, Muwadda Mawejje, Ibrahim Manana, Ronald Magwali, Edgar Sharp, Ibrahim Massa, Edmond Sizo, Junior Oten, Aziz Nambobi, Swamaddu Okur, Raymond Oyai, Akram Munyoro, Sula Wambedde, Hakim Magombe

Quarter final fixtures:

Match Day 1 (Saturday, 30th November 2019):

Busoga Vs West Nile – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (2 PM)

Bugisu Vs Lango – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

Match Day 2 (Sunday, 1st December 2019)

Bukedi Vs Tooro – Pece Stadium, Gulu (2 PM)

Acholi Vs Buganda – Pece Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Match Day 3 (Monday, 2nd December 2019)

Lango Vs Busoga – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (2 PM)

Bugisu Vs West Nile – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

Match Day 4 (Tuesday, 3rd December)

Buganda Vs Bukedi – Pece Stadium, Gulu (2 PM)

Tooro V Acholi – Pece Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Match Day 5 (Wednesday, 4th December 2019)

Busoga Vs Bugisu – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (2 PM)

Lango Vs West Nile – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

Match Day 6 (Thursday, 5th December)

Bukedi Vs Acholi – Pece Stadium, Gulu (2 PM)

Tooro Vs Buganda – Pece Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Saturday, 7th December: Semi-finals (Venue to be confirmed)

Tuesday, 10th December: Finals (Venue to be confirmed)