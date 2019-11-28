The Buganda Province team (Zzambogo) that has been summoned for the quarter finals of the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament has a couple of new faces.

Given the engagement of senior players for the national team and injuries, the technical team of Abu Zzikuzooka (head of technical), Alex Isabirye (Head coach) and the assistant coach David Katono Mutono was left with no options than to move with the available players.

Experienced players as Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu and Viane Ssekajugo are busy with the Uganda Cranes team preparing for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Men Challenge Cup which will be hosted by Uganda.

For starters, Ssekajugo was MVP of this tournament as Buganda won the championship.

Left back and team skipper Dan Birikwalira misses because of a troublesome knee injury.

Lugazi Municipal FC Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti finishes for Lugazi Municipal

Novices:

In absence of the experienced guards, fresh faces as left footed forward Ezra Kaye Kizito (2019 top scorer of University Football League with 15 goals), Ronald Ssekiganda (winning captain of the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup) and Gerald “Mwenda” Ogweti (current top scorer with 10 goals in the Buganda Regional league) have been summoned.

Other new players to the team but experienced in the Uganda Premier League include left back Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), dreadlocked forward Frank “Machette” Kalanda (Express) and pacy winger Frank Ssenyondo (Express).

Buganda is in group A alongside Bukedi, Tooro and Acholi.

They depart for Gulu early morning on Friday 30th-November 2019 ahead of their opening game on 1st December against hosts Acholi Province at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu.

The tournament is held under the theme; “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Maroons), Nicholas Ssebwato ( Bright Stars)

Defenders: Steven Kagoda (Kyetume), Phillemon Lutaaya (Kyetume), Enock Walusimbi (Bright Stars), Frank Ssenabulya (Free Stars), Steven Sande (Kyetume), Dickson Kigongo (URA FC), Douglas Muganga ( Busoga United), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Brian Majwega (URA)

Central Midfielders: Musa Mugalu (Seeta United), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Rahmatah Kagimu (Kyetume), Ronald Ssekiganda (Busula), Sharif Ssaka (Kyetume)

Wide-Midfielders: Frank Ssenyondo (Express), Andrew Samson Kigozi (Police)

Forwards: Solomon Walusimbi (Maroons), Robert Ssentongo (Kyetume), Baker Buyala (Kyetume), Ezra Kizito Kaye (Busula), Paul Ssekulima (Busoga United), Gerald Ogweti (Lugazi Municipal), Frank Kalanda (Express)

Technical Team