Ahmed Kongola has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Eastern Uganda based Uganda Premier League club BUL F.C.

Kongola, a holder of a FUFA certified FAMACO document bounces back into club administration and management after great service at another Jinja based entity, Busoga United Football Club.

He was granted a two employment contract effective 1st December 2019.

Vastly experienced, Kongola takes over the mantle to replace Saleh Salmin at the BIDCO Uganda Limited sponsored club.

Saleh’s employment contract was not renewed by the club management.

BUL also has a new chairman in Ronald Barante, an engineer by profession.

Barente beat former chairman Silver Aliasi democratically winning 18-10 during the polls where heads of department participated.

A couple of people had applied for the CEO job and Kongola was deemed as fit and most suitable for the slot following interviews and a close scrutiny by management.

He beat Hassan Takoowa Mugerwa, Moses Tusiime, Ivan Kakembo and Peter Mukembo among others to the job.

Besides Busoga United, Kongola had also served at The Saints (now UPDF) as CEO.

BUL Football Club completed the first half of the Uganda Premier League season with 29 points from 15 matches.