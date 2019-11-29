Uganda Premier League (Rescheduled Match)

Friday, November 29, 2019

KCCA Vs Sports Club Villa – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees department has confirmed the match officials for the highly epic Kampala derby between traditional rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Sports Club Villa.

This match is a rescheduled contest because KCCA was earlier engaged in the CAF Confederation Cup play off.

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Referee William Wilberforce “Engineer” Oloya is the center referee.

He will be assisted by another FIFA Referee Dick Okello as first assistant.

Hakim Mulindwa is the second assistant.

Another FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali is the fourth official and Ali Waiswa is the referees’ assessor.

The game is anticipated to be closely contested since these are the traditional giant football clubs on the land.

The two clubs are playing catch up to leaders Vipers Sports Club.

