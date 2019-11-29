The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Disciplinary Panel has found Maroons Football Club guilty of fielding an ineligible player Hannington Sebwalunnyo, a goalkeeper in the match against Vipers Sports Club during match 102 on Friday 22nd November 2019.

The fateful match had ended one goal apiece at the lake side Prisons Stadium in Luzira, a game that Ssebwalunyo played full time with three accumulated bookings.

Fred Amaku scored Maroons ahead on the stroke of half time and Fahad Bayo replied with a penalty for the equalizer in the second half.

Maroons Football Club thus loses the match against Vipers Sports Club by forfeiture in accordance with Article 19 (19) of the FUFA Competitions Rules.

This followed a petition filed by Vipers Sports Club questioning Maroons who fielded Ssebwalunyo despite having accumulated three yellow cards and did not rest as mandated by law in the next physically played game.

The FUFA Disciplinary panel then tasked Maroons to file their defence (in documentation or videos), but, it was found wanting and thus Vipers given two more extra points on top of the one earned during the draw.

The development means that Vipers climaxes the first round with 36 points from 15 matches and no question crowned Christmas champions.

The reigning champions KCCA and BUL are both jointly tied on 29 points apiece.

KCCA has played a game less as BUL completed the first round.

KCCA, who humbled rivals SC Villa 4-1 on Saturday will play Proline on Tuesday, 3rd November 2019 during the two club’s respective final games of the first round.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has also fined Express Football Club UGX1.5M and warned them strongly against future actions over their fans’ behaviour.

On 13th November 2019, Express Football Club fans during and after the match against KCCA FC, threw objects at the match officials, John Revita and KCCA FC fans.