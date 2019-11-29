2019 CECAFA Girls U17 championship

9th – 18th December 2019

FUFA Technical Center – Njeru

The Uganda U-17 Girls national team head coach Ayub Khalifa named a provisional team of 30 players to the inaugural CECAFA U17 Girls Championship slated for December 2019 in Uganda.

It is largely more or less the same team that lifted the COSAFA U-17 trophy in Mauritius.

COSAFA Girls U17 top scorer Juliet Nalukenge leads the cast of players.

Nalukege is joined by Mukono High School forward Fauzia Najjemba and Kawempe Muslim’s Margret Kunihira.

Najjemba, Kunihira and Nalukenge were also part of the Crested Cranes team that took part in the recently concluded CECAFA Women Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam.

The other players who have made their way back to the squad that lifted COSAFA U17 Girls trophy in Mauritius involve; Goalkeepers Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS), and Nasasira Gift (Gadafi Integrated HS).

The provisional team also has Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim), Precious Atwiine (Upper Hill College), Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Tagy High School), Moureen Nangozi (Mukono High School), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School), Summaya Komuntale (King of Kings), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS), and Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs), Esther Adokole (Amus College) and Zaina Nadede.

Rookies:

There are new faces that were neither part of the COSAFA U-17 team nor the national team.

These are Uganda Martyrs High School captain Gloria Namugerwa and teammate Brenda Munyana, Mukono Bishops forward Mercy Amoding, Mukono High School midfielder Immaculate Odalu, Nasabu Nakate (Rines High School) as well as two Gombe SS players Lydia Mirembe and goalkeeper Zulaika Ngamita

The summoned players will officially begin residential training on Monday 2nd December at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Officials: