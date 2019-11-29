Livingstone Mbabazi has finally been confirmed as the new head coach of Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants.

In a statement released on the club website, the former Mbarara City and Onduparaka FC tactician has signed a contract that will see him manage the club until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Livingstone Mbabazi as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season…,” read part of the statement.

Sula Kamoga, the club Chief Executive Officer believes that in Mbabazi, they have a top coach who matches the club’s ambitions.

“In Mbabazi, we have one of the best coaches around who is truly passionate about the game,” he stated.

“He is a great tactician and has the experience to steer the club in the direction of our ambitions and we believe he will bring the desired energy and belief to the dressing room and the entire club as well.”

The former SC Villa, Express and KCCA midfielder who also plied his trade with ASEC Mimosas and St. Patricks in Ireland also revealed why he opted to join the club a week after resigning at Onduparaka

“I am delighted to be joining a club with great ambitions. The club’s organisation and their sense of direction is what has attracted me and am looking forward to having success here.”

Mbabazi’s finds the Purple Sharks 7th on the table after the first round with 20 points and will be tasked to improve the team’s results and performance for a better show in the second round.

He permanently takes over from Kefa Kisala whose contract with the club was pre-maturely ended after a 3-0 loss to Express FC.

Steven Bengo, who will most likely be part of Mbabazi’s technical staff has handled the club on interim in the last four league games.