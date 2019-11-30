FUFA Women Super League

She Corporate 2-1 Kampala Queens

Lady Doves 2-0 Olila High School

She Corporate Women Football Club registered their first win of the season after overcoming Kampala Queens in a closely contested game.

Despite ending the game with a player less after Winnie Nabbale was sent off midway through the second half, She Corporate fought hard to collect maximum points.

The game was initially supposed to be played at Mnadela National Stadium, but was shifted to Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga.

Favour Nambatya opened the scores in the first half converting from the spot when Dorcus Nabuufu pulled her dow inside the area.

Nambatya had earlier missed a penalty but did not fluff when the second opportunity came.

In the second stanza, the home side were reduced to ten players after Nabbale fouled Najjemba to pick her second booking on the day.

Kampala Queens piled pressure and eventually levelled matters when Lilian Mutuuzo set up skipper Fauzia Najjemba to slot home.

Second half substitute, Sharon Onyeboth who was at fault for the equaliser restored parity a few minutes later scoring to help She Corporate to regain their lead.

This was the second loss for Kampala Queens in the three games they have played so far and have the same points as She Corporate who also had lost their opening two games.

In the other game played on Saturday, Lady Doves defeated Olila High School by 2-0 thanks to goals from Fazila Ikwaput and Maggie Kayima.

Lady Doves under the stewardship of John Ongodia now lead the log on nine points in three games.

Action continues on Sunday with two games. Kawempe Muslim will face UCU Lady Cardinals while Muteesa I Royal University will be at home to Uganda Martyrs High School.

She Corporate Starting XI

Vanessa Karungi, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Miriam Ibunyu, Winnie Nabbale, Bridget Nabisaalu, Penninah Akuku, Jackie Ogol, Phiona Nabbumba, Favour Nambatya, Aisha Nantongo, Susan Atim

Kampala Queens Starting XI

Lydia Adubango, Judith Sanyu, Dorcus Nabuufu, Mwajuma Nabukwasi, Aisha Namukisa, Precious Najjemba, Harriet Nakkuba, Zaina Namuleme, Resty Nanziri, Lilian Mutuuzo, Fauzia Najjemba