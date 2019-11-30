Al Hilal Omdurman Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Salim was racially abused by the club fans after his error in their CAF Champions League game against Zimbabwe Platinum FC.

The Ugandan custodian was caught off guard by a stunning Never Tigere free kick from long range that halved the deficit and forced the Sudan side to live dangerously although they held on to Muhammed Musa Eldai brace to win their first group match 2-1.

“Congratulations for the 3 points in our fast game and I apologize for the mistake, 🙏🏽 that shows am also human being, we shall keep working harder for the best In shaa Allah….,” the Ugandan posted on his Facebook after the game.

“And I also forgive some fans who racially abused me after the game. I know am the only professional player currently in the club and much is expected from me. I apologize for the reaction against them and also in front of my team mates, hope we swallow our hatred and focus on the targets of the club. Respect ✊

Elsewhere in the Caf Champions League, 10-man Al Ahly narrowly lost 1-0 to Etoile Du Sahel, JS Kabylie of Algeria won 1-0 against DR Congo AS Vita on Friday.

Action in the competition continues on Saturday with matches across the continent.