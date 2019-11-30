Kirizestom Ntambi will miss the forthcoming 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup due to a niggling injury.

The versatile midfielder was part of the 30-man team summoned by Coach Jonathan McKinstry but hasn’t reported for training since then.

The Wakiso Giants midfielder and his team medical team confirmed he can’t be fit in time for the tournament.

“I have an injury that has kept me out and it’s sad that I can’t make it to the national team,” said Ntambi.

Ntambi is one of the most intelligent players currently in the league and can ably play in various position right from attack to defence.

He impressed McKinstry in the 1-0 win over Ethiopia in an international friendly but has since then not featured for the team.

He also missed the Chan 2020 qualifier against Burundi after being involved in a boda boda accident two days to the game.