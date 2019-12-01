UCU Canons 69-79 City Oilers (Oilers lead series 2-1)

City Oilers are well on track to winning their seventh consecutive National Basketball League title after winning Game 3 of the Playoffs finals.

The Oilers defeated UCU Canons, 79-69, on Sunday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium behind another superb performance from Landry Ndikumana.

Unlike the first two games in which they had to dig deep, the champions were in charge from tipoff to final horn with Canons playing catch up and inevitable never did as Ndikumana, Ben Komakech and later on, Jimmy Enabu, never gave the students a sniff at the lead.

City Oilers won the first quarter, 18-9, with the Burundian big man scoring 10 points and it was clear UCU Canons were going to endure a long night again from the power forward who has soared above everyone in the two games.

The lead hovered between 7 and 14 points throughout the second quarter but Oilers took a 10-point (34-24) lead into the halftime break.

Komakech hit a mid-range jumper to start the third quarter but Lual hit a 3-pointer at the other end and UCU Canons raised the tempo of their offense in a bid to get back into the game as a contest. Indeed the Canons got back into the game as they, twice, came to as close a 3 points but Oilers, at the end, had a 5-point lead (51-46).

Tony Drileba sparked Oilers 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter and Nick Natuhereza was forced into a timeout with his side trailing by 13 points.

Even after the time out little changed as the Canons were just fire-fighting and at some point it was only Fayed Baale doing the fire-fighting as the rest looked resigned to the task.

Ndikumana poured in 29 points and picked 7 rebounds to pace Oilers into the series lead, Jimmy Enabu despite his rust from the stripe where he shot 4-of-14 added 14 points, Komakech had 12 points while Drileba chipped in with 11 points.

Baale scored team-high 19 points for UCU Canons, Fadhil Chuma added 14 points and picked 11 rebounds while Jerry Kayanga had 11 points.

The series takes a break until next year to allow Oilers prepare for the Basketball Africa Qualifiers due December 17-22 in Kigali, Rwanda.