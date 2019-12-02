The Basketball Africa League qualifiers (Division East) are two weeks away. With Division West of the Elite 16 concluded, the focus is now on the December 17-22 tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

Uganda’s City Oilers are set to start their preps on Wednesday, December 4 according to head coach Mandy Juruni.

“We will start training on Wednesday. We want to give players who have been playing (in the final) a two-day rest,” Juruni told Kawowo Sports.

With Stephen Omony, Francis Azolibe and Tony Drileba who were part of the first phase of the qualifiers out with injury, the team will be bolstered by the likes of Jordin Mayes, Robinson Opong and three more joining the group.

City Oilers are in Group B along with COBRA of South Sudan, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Ferroviario Maputo of Mozambique.

The other group has Patriots of Rwanda, University of Zambia Pacers, Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) of Madagascar and Tanzania’s JKT.

City Oilers need to finish among the top three at the eight-team tournament to make the Basketball Africa League that is scheduled to start in March 2020.