Poa is a locution in the immensely rich Swahili dialect loosely translated “to cool down”.

It is the exact refreshing feeling that one derives from drinking the Eagle Poa brand beer.

For starters, the Eagle Poa is among the family of Eagles distilled by Nile Breweries Limited.

Thousands of fans at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu witnessed that momentous event when Eagle Poa was officially unveiled as main sponsor for the FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament on Sunday, 1st December 2019.

The unveiling ceremony happened moments after Bukedi’s quarter final 2-1 win in group B against Tooro, minutes before the kick-off for the epic Acholi – Buganda clash.

As the unveiling ceremony got underway, there were broad smiles from FUFA representatives, smarted dressed players in branded Eagle jerseys, team officials, sponsors’ ambassadors and the general fans in the stands.

Deal nitty Gritty:

Eagle Poa will part with Shs 250M per year for a duration of three years which makes a grand total of Shs. 750M, with an option of extension.

The sponsorship will carter for team kits, stadium branding, prize money, medals, trophies, media and other logistics deemed necessary by the local organizing committee.

Isaac Okwir, the Nile Breweries sales and marketing manager in charge of Northern Region expressed delight having partnered with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for the treasured FUFA Drum tournament.

Nile Breweries Limited through the Eagle Poa brand is humbled to partner with Federation of Uganda Football Associations to sponsor the FUFA Drum tournament. It is one event that has manifested to be associated with big numbers of supporters. Isaac Okwir, Sales & Marketing, Nile Breweries in charge of Northern Uganda Region

The Federation marketing director, Esther Musoke in a special way appreciated Nile Breweries for the FUFA Drum Offer.

I wish to thank Nile Breweries Limited through the Eagle Poa brand for accepting to sponsor The FUFA Tournament. This tournament has proved to be appealing to the populous and a great platform to nurture and promote raw talent as well. Esther Musoke, FUFA Marketing Director

Eagle Poa joins other partners for the tournament as National Insurance Corporation (NIC) and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Launched in 2018, the FUFA Drum tournament was won by Buganda Province.

The tournament quarter final format was changed from the usually used methodology as the eight teams are now grouped in two groups of two; one based in Lira and the other in Gulu with the top two qualifying for the semi-finals.

The main theme of the tournament is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Generally, besides Nile Breweries, NIC and UTB, FUFA also has several corporate companies that inject a significant amount of money through sponsorships as; Airtel Uganda (official Uganda Cranes sponsors), Eco Bank, Stanbic Bank, Post Bank to mention but a few.