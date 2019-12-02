FUFA Women Super League

Sunday, 1st December 2019

Kawempe Muslim 2-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

Muteesa I Royal University 0 -3 Uganda Martyrs High School

Kawempe Muslim extended their perfect start to the 2019/20 FUFA Women Super League after overcoming champions UCU Lady Cardinals to register their third win in as many games.

Despite not having their lethal striker Juliet Nalukenge who was sidelined with an injury, Kawempe Muslim managed to secure a 2-0 win in the game played at the Valley ground on Sunday.

Anita Namata scored in the opening minute of the game to hand the Warriors a good start before winger Margaret Kunihira doubled the lead in what was her first goal for the record champions.

Shamira Nalugya had earlier missed a penalty for Kawempe Muslim before Kunihira got onto the score sheet.

Victory means, Kawempe Muslim coached by Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi have nine points in three games and are joint top alongside Lady Doves who won 2-0 against Olila High School on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga earned a comforatable 3-0 win against struggling Muteesa I Royal University thanks to goals from Spencer Nakachwa, Esther Naluyimba and Catherine Nagadya.

Action will return next weekend with match day four games. Olila High School will host Kawempe Muslim in Soroti while UCU Lady Cardinals will be away to Uganda Martyrs High School.

Lady Doves will be at home for the third successive game against wounded Kampala Queens while struggling Muteesa I Royal University will face She Corporate.