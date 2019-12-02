With only five days to the opening match of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, the fixtures remain unrevealed by the organising committee.

The tournament is due to kick off on Saturday December 17 but so far only one venue has been fully confirmed for the competition and that’s Namboole.

“For us, we are just waiting for the release of fixtures,” confirmed Jamil Ssewanyana the MD, Mandela National stadium, Namboole.

The other venue, StarTimes stadium Lugogo is only partly available for the annual tournament since it’s already booked for events in December as revealed by the KCCA FC CEO Anisha Muhoozi.

“The stadium is booked for the Inter Cities and East African Parliamentary games in December,” said Muhoozi. “But we offered Fufa the schedule earlier and we hope the CECAFA Senior Challenge fixtures will fit in,” she added.

“For now, the stadium will host most of the CECAFA U-17 Girls competition and we have already received the fixtures in that regard.”

There are reports that the organising committee has inquired about the availability of St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende to host one of the groups.

The last time Uganda hosted the competition in 2012, there was a problem with stadiums and Fufa had to shift some games from Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku to Lugogo.