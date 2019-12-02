Egypt Premier League Zamalek parted ways with their head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic on Monday, 2nd December 2019.

The fate comes after unsatisfactory results domestically and in the CAF Champions League.

Micho, a former Uganda Cranes and Orlando Pirates head coach was only appointed by Egypt in August 2019.

During the 12 games he was in charge, Micho guided Zamalek to seven victories, one draw and fell in four matches.

Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Milutin Sredojevic

The latest embarrassing 3-0 loss to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday during their Total CAF Champions League Group A duel was the main push factor.

This prompted the Zamalek board to convene on Sunday and make up key resolutions taking the club forward.

Reportedly, the board has identified former Al Ahly head coach Patrice Carteron among the possible coaches to take up the job.

Most recently, it was also reported that Zamalek players and officials have gone four months without salary.

Micho led Zamalek to the 2019 Egypt Cup success after beating Sebastien Desabre’s Pyramids 3-0 in the one sided final.