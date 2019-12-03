When it comes to balancing both a football playing career and coaching, the task might really be daunting.

For Boston-based Ugandan Eddie Mercy Kisakye, now youth soccer coach with Victory Soccer Club in Massachusetts – having a shot at both might soon become a cup of tea.

From actively seeking a fresh opportunity since resetting his playing journey at Lynn United, the 23-year old has also moved some ‘miles’ in trying to secure his coaching credentials.

With in a couple of months, his coaching D License could hang up his room just after his December trials with clubs, the likes of Richmond Kickers, among others.

One of the ‘best’ falls he will surely reminisce about is this year. 10 games, over 49 goals scored and only 4 goals conceded brought him the “coach of the season” accolade with Victory Soccer Club U10 Girls.

Under his stewardship this term, they finished the season unbeaten and claimed the championship. On completion of the feat, Kisakye was nealry lost for words.

I can’t put to words how extremely proud I am. These girls worked so hard. They came to each practice with an amazing attitude. They turned and were up to each and every exercise.

“For their age its absolutely amazing to see the kind of passion they have. They went into each game this season with an attitude of ‘we give everything’. Its safe to say that the results have been a clear manifestation of what we have been doing in practice.”

Victory Soccer Club is a development soccer academy. It’s based in Beverly – a city in Essex County, Massachusetts, and a suburb of Boston in the United States.

The outfit competes in the elite soccer premiership in the state of Massachusetts called NEP/NPL, and has been in existence for 6 years – winning 16 championships.

In his early days at the side, Kisakye says he had to set up a certain foundation on which the youth would derive a style of play.

I took over as coach a couple of seasons ago and the first season was mainly for building the team, chemistry, creating a style of play, trying to figure where each player is good as what position is suitable for them.

He admits the learning curve was steep as his first season started with rough patches. “Generally my first season in charge was not the best and not the worst. We had a few games we lost and others we won and we learnt from that.”

Kisakye didn’t give on the girls and before long, rewards were up for grabs.

“The second season, this year, has been a showcase of them grasping the Victory way. They have been dominant in all the games they have played, in possession, dominant in creating chances and in defence.”

With new territory and a fresh tier to maneuver, Kisakye is determined to go even higher.

“My current vision for this team is to lead them into the premiership. They however, will be playing in the championship division next season.”

“I am also in pursuit of it with hopes that by the beginning of next year i will have received my licence D which will allow me to assistant coach college or assistant coach high school and thereafter my next goal will be the coaching licence C.”

Eddie Mercy Kisakye’s Brief Bio

Date of Birth

1996-11-21

Country Of Birth

Uganda

State Of Residence

Massachusetts

Foot

Right

Club Team Played For

Lynn United FC

Position

Wingback (WB-RWB-LWB)