FUFA DRUM 2019 – Quarter finals (Match Day 5):

Wednesday, December 4, 2019:

Busoga Vs Bugisu – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu ( 4 PM )

( ) Lango Vs West Nile – Akii Bua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

Match day five of the quarter finals for the 2019 FUFA Drum (inter-provinces) tournament continues with two matches that will be played in two venues – Lira and Gulu on Wednesday, 4th December.

The Eastern Uganda derby between Busoga and Bugisu shall be played at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

At the sametime, hosts Lango will lock horns against West Nile at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira.

With Lango assured of a semi-final slot, any of the three provinces Busoga, Bugisu or West Nile could make it as well.

On three points, Bugisu needs a draw from the Busoga clash with prospects West Nile fails to win against Lango.

An outright win for Bugisu over Busoga will push West Nile and Busoga out of contention.

Both West Nile and Busoga have managed just a point in two games following a one all draw between themselves on Sunday.

Bugisu head coach Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango believes they will make the grade considering the fact that they managed to win over a physical West Nile side, an impetus coming to the game against Busoga.

“We want to build that victory against West Nile who gave us a perfect challenge. The derby will be explosive but we are ready” Awach noted.

Bugisu will dwell upon Mbarara City’s forward Raymond Onyai, Wakiso Giants’ Muwadda Mawejje, the vastly experienced Moses Ssekasana, Sula Wambedde, goalkeeper Edward Kasibante and the hero against West Nile, Saul Bukoma.

Busoga’s Richard Wandyaka, David Bagoole, Hamis Tibita and Anthony Mayanja need to rediscover their scoring touch that eluded them against Lango during the 2-0 defeat to the hosts.

Busoga first choice goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi will seek a late fitness test to recover after suffering a knock in the game against Lango.

Should Mulabi fail to recover in a record time, then his understudy Michael Nantamu will come in.

The quarter finals climax on Thursday when already eliminated Buganda will be playing for pride against Tooro at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

At the Pece War Memorial Stadium, hosts Acholi seek only a point to qualify for the semi-finals when they entertain already qualified Bukedi.

All Results:

Match Day 1:

Busoga 1-1 West Nile

West Nile Bugisu 0-1 Lango

Match Day 2:

Bukedi 2-1 Tooro

Tooro Acholi 1-0 Buganda

Match Day 3:

Bugisu 1-0 West Nile

West Nile Lango 2-0 Busoga

Match Day 4: