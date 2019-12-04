Just like Claire Lamunu four years ago, Jane Asinde left the country for the United States of America as the best prospect in the National Basketball League.

And when the 6’1” forward joined Grayson College in June, it was certain that she would straight away make her presence on the court felt.

Eleven games in, the rising Ugandan star is averaging a double-double for number 20 ranked Vikings in Division I of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Asinde, who has started each of the eleven games played thus far, is averaging 14 points a game in 26 minutes and shooting an impressive 50.4% from the field.

The freshman pulls down an average 10.9 rebounds a game with a nearly even split between the defensive and offensive glass.

Asinde’s best performances for the Vikings (8-3) thus far have both been against Seminole State College, Oklahoma.

In the first meeting on November 5, she scored 19 points and picked 10 rebounds while in the second meeting a week later Asinde scored season-high 21 points, picked 10 rebounds and swiped season-high 4 steals.

Summary of Asinde’s Performance in the first 11 Games

vs. Northeastern Oklahoma | 63-50, W | 8 points & 8 rebounds

vs. Seminole State (OK) | 94-64, W | 19 points & 10 rebounds

vs. Paris | 97-54, W | 18 points & 13 rebounds

vs. New Mexico | 74-73 (OT), W | 16 points & 17 rebounds

vs. Seminole State (OK) | 80-73, W | 21 points & 10 rebounds

vs. Murry State | 76-78, L | 6 points, 10 rebounds

vs. New Mexico | 79-71, L | 20 points & 9 rebounds

vs. South Plains | 78-53, L| 10 points & 8 rebounds

vs Paris | 83-74, W | 9 points & 12 rebounds

vs. Eastern Oklahoma State | 93-69, W | 16 points & 6 rebounds

vs. Odessa | 87-78, W | 17 points & 17 rebounds

December Fixtures