Ronald Madanda is the latest rookie among the new Uganda’s international referees for the year 2020.

Currently engaged in the 2019 FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament climaxing games in Gulu and Lira, Madanda takes over the slot that was previously occupied by the celebrated Brian “Senior” Miiro Nsubuga.

Other new faces include; Hakim Mulindwa (Assistant Referee) and Emmanuel Okudra (Assistant Referee).

Docus Atuhaire bounces back on the list as a woman Assistant referee.

Others:

The usual suspects Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi, Ali Sabilla Chelangat and William Oloya are maintained on the list.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Mashood Ssali

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Alex Muhabi

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya

The male assistants are; Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa and Emmanuel Okudra.

Females:

Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda and Diana Murungi are the two other female referees with no third slot taken over since the retirement of Aisha Ssemambo Nabikko.

Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Nakitto Marex Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi and the returning Docus Atuhaire are the female assistant referees.

Atuhaire replaces the retired Catherine Cythina Nagaddya.

Beach Soccer:

The four slots for beach soccer are maintained with Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza and Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio

Futsal referees:

For the first time ever, Uganda will have Futsal referees with FIFA badges.

Brian Emmy Nsubuga and Isaac Sengendo are the futsal referees.

The world soccer governing body FIFA sent the list to FUFA on Thursday 5th December 2019.

The list of 23 referees has now been approved for FIFA badges.

The list of Uganda FIFA referees for the year 2020;

Male referees: Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi, Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William Oloya, Ronald Madanda

Assistant referees: Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra

Futsal Referees: Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Issac Sengendo

Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza, Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio

Women referees: Shamirah Nabadda, Diana Murungi

Women Assistant referees: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Nakitto Marex Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi, Docus Atuhaire