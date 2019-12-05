Former KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi has distanced himself from reports linking him to Vipers SC.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Derrick Nsibambi

There are reports that the forward is in talks to join the Uganda Premier League log leaders in the January transfer window after his stint in Egypt with Smouha was cut short.

Nsibambi has been in the country for the past few months since returning to the country and is currently a free agent.

“The reports linking me to joining Vipers are unfounded and false,” Nsibambi told Kawowo Sports.

It’s understood that the Venoms want to strengthen their attacking line that has seen only Fahad Bayo produce the goals consistently this season.

Nsibambi is also linked with a move back to KCCA as well as clubs in the region that include among others Tanzania’s Azam and Simba.