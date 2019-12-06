Buganda Province football team successfully returned home on Friday morning following a failed campaign to retain the FUFA Drum trophy that they won in 2018.

The defending champions had lost their opening two matches, 1-0 against hosts Acholi at the Pece War Memorial Stadium and 4-2 to Bukedi.

However, they swiftly recovered to win their last match, 1-0 against Tooro at the new Akii Bua Stadium in the new format of the competition quarter finals.

After losing 4-2 to Bukedi, Buganda filed a petition questioning the eligibility of left back Yeseri Waibi who played for Bukedi.

Buganda alleges that Waibi had appeared on the match form for Busoga during the official opening match of the FUFA Drum competition on 24th February 2018 against Bugisu at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

In that game, Waibi was indeed among the unused substitutes for team Busoga in the aforementioned game that they won 3-0.

The FUFA Disciplinary panel whose chairperson is Deo Mutabazi rubbished Buganda claims for lack of sufficient evidence, a feat that left Buganda Regional Football Association (BRFA) chairman Andrew Kaweesa furious.

“What other evidence is needed when we presented the match day form and photos for the player. Yeseri Waibi had a provisional licence which we all had at the time. According to the competition rules and regulations, no player is supposed to transfer from one province to another unless when authorized by the FUFA Executive committee. Did the Executive committee convene to approve Waibi, no. We are frustrated with the ruling. We shall remain loyal to the rules and ready to participate in the next editions but justice has been denied” Kaweesa ranted.

Buganda, Tooro, West Nile and Busoga were all eliminated after the quarter finals.

The semi-finals will be played over this weekend in Lira and Gulu.

Acholi entertains Bugisu at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu on Saturday, 7th December 2019.

The following day, action will go to the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira when Lango hosts the on form Bukedi.

The tournament theme is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

All Quarter final results:

Match Day 1:

Busoga 1-1 West Nile

Bugisu 0-1 Lango

Match Day 2:

Bukedi 2-1 Tooro

Tooro Acholi 1-0 Buganda

Match Day 3:

Bugisu 1-0 West Nile

West Nile Lango 2-0 Busoga

Match Day 4:

Buganda 2-4 Bukedi

Tooro 1-1 Acholi

Match Day 5:

Busoga 3-4 Bugisu

Bugisu Lango 1-3 West Nile

Match Day 6: