Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has confirmed the 20 man team that will represent the host country at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

Youngsters Abdul Karim Watambala, Bright Anukani, Joackim Ojera and Allan Okello make the final team following several days of intense training that included a practice match against little known army regional entity, Gadaffi.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Allan Okello

There are two goalkeepers in KCCA’s Charles Lukwago and Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa.

The defenders include; Paul Willa (Vipers), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Halid Lwaliwa (Captain, Vipers) and URA’s towering Paul Mbowa.

A pool of midfielders has Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Proline ), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Watambala (Vipers), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants) and pint sized Ojera (URA).

The coach and the rest of the technical team will have a healthy selection puzzle for the forwards on the team who include the current league top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala, Allan Okello (KCCA), Ben Ocen (Police), Joel Madondo (Busoga United) and Fahad Bayo (Vipers).

Lwaliwa is the team captain.

Uganda Cranes kick start against Burundi on Saturday, 7th December 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Uganda Cranes Final Team for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (Charles), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume)

Right back: Paul Willa (Vipers)

Left Back: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA)

Central Defenders: John Revita (KCCA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Halid Lwaliwa (Captain, Vipers), Paul Mbowa (URA)

Holding Midfielders: Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA)

Creative Midfielders: Bright Anukani (Proline ), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA)

Wide-men: Karim Watambala (Vipers), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joackim Ojera (URA)

Forwards: Allan Okello (KCCA), Ben Ocen (Police), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons)