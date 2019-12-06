A popular part of football is the selection of the best eleven over a certain period of time. Selection to such a team is a player’s validation for their performance in respective positions.

The idea is interesting. Think if the best players in the Premier League could get together and square off against another star team from another league. You can’t tell me you wouldn’t be interested.

Here is the starting 11 our own ISMAEL KIYONGA picked at this point in the 2019-20 campaign in a 4-3-3 system.

Fabien Mutombora (Vipers): Mutombora gets the nod at keeper above SC Villa’s Saidi Keni and Onduparaka’s Yusuf Waiswa.

It was a difficult decision, but considering that Vipers is at the top of the table and that Mutombora has made some match winning saves and kept a good number of clean sheets is the reason I went with the Burundian as my “number one”.

Geriga Atendele (Onduparaka): This choice may surprise some to make this list but Atendele is arguably the fast rising right back in the country at the moment.

A colossus defensively and very good going forward with a perfect inch cross.

Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa): The young left back beats the highly rated duo of Mustafa Kizza (KCCA) and Aziz Kayondo (Vipers) to the slot.

Just into his second season in the top division, Ndahiro’s game intelligent, decent cross and defending makes a good case for him in the position.

Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers): The highly rated centre back is having another consistent campaign with very good performances at the heart of the Venoms defence.

Lwaliwa is the fulcrum in Vipers’ defense and has played a big part in the Kitende based side several clean sheets this campaign.

Give him a few years and he could be one of the best centre backs in the country.

John Revita (KCCA): Revita brings colour to the game like Cranes assistant Coach Abdallah Mubiru once described him. He no longer needs introduction as he is arguably the most intelligent centre half in the business at the moment who makes the art of defending look so easy.

Yusuf Ssozi (Police): No one expected Ssozi to make such an impression in the league this season at this particular time but he has worked his way up there.

Ssozi is possibly one of the smartest players in the game in his position as well as being one of the most consistent. He is a true box-to-box midfielder, capable of playing just about any role.

Gift Ali (KCCA): What a campaign so far for the ex-Police, Proline and Arua Central midfield!

Gigi as fondly known has benched the fans’ favourite Nicholas Kasozi and put in a shift that has had football enthusiasts to wish he is considered for national duty.

Allan Okello (KCCA): Okello, in his third full season with KCCA has established himself as one of the best players in the country. He is smart, tricky and extremely hard to dispossess.

The fans’ favourite could play on either wing, as part of a front three, or in role behind the strikers. He is that versatile.

So far this season, Okello has six goals and a couple of assists and is probably KCCA’s most feared player by opponents.

Fahad Bayo (Vipers): Scoring nine goals in 14 appearances is no easy feat, but doing it among Vipers’ striking depth is even more impressive.

Bayo has been playing so well that he has made Daniel Sserunkuma (whom I would still consider to be one of the league’s best strikers) appear surplus to requirements at Vipers.

His aggression, pace and ruthlessness is never scared to take a shot although he must improve his efficiency in front of goal.

Steven Mukwala (Maroons): There is no question that Mukwala has returned to his best after a meltdown threatened his future at Vipers early last season.

So far this campaign, Desse has been spectacular scoring ten goals and leads the goal scoring charts and enjoying every bit of his game at Maroons where he is on loan from Vipers.

Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants): Ssekajugo offers a different attacking style than both Bayo and Mukwala, but would complement the duo perfectly.

He is the more ruthless forward, he always seems to be in the right place and despite his diminutive size, and he will always fight for the ball in the area and has won several penalties for the Giants.

Coach: Edward Kaziba (SC Villa): Not many gave him a chance when he took over a side that narrowly survived relegation last season.

But Kaziba has turned the Jogoos into a potential title contender with a squad short on quality and have lost just twice in the campaign so far.

Bul FC’s Peter Onen comes close but I go for Kaziba to tutor this team.

Honourable Mentions

Said Keni (SC Villa), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Felix Okot (Maroons), James Otim (Bul), Boban Zirintusa (Busoga United), Ibrahim Oriti (Mbarara City) and Ben Ocen (Police)