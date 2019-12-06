The CAF Champions League returns with match day over this weekend with thrillers expected.

In Cairo, record holders Al Ahly will seek redemption when they host Jamal Salim’s Al Hilal of Sudan.

Jamal helped his side win their opening match 2-1 against Platinum of Zimbabwe while Al Ahly narrowly lost to Etoile Du Sahel of Tunisia.

The Tunisian side will play away to the Zimbabwean side in Bulawayo.

In Group A, Zamalek under new coach Patrice Carteron will host Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto seeking redemption after falling 3-0 to TP Mazembe on match day one.

In the same group, TP Mazembe, home to Ugandan left back Joseph Ochaya visit Zesco United of Zambia.

Former SC Villa striker Umar Kasumba could have a run in after sitting on the bench in the 1-1 draw away in Angola on day one.

The biggest game will be in Group C as two former champions lock horns in what has been a classic CAF encounter in recent years.

Morocco’s Wydad entertains South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, for the fifth time in the last three Champions League editions.

Pitso Mosimane expects a tight encounter that will be decided by small margins.

“This isn’t going to be a game of many chances, you must take opportunities, it’s a game of small margins and that might be your only opportunity in the game” said Mosimane.

In Group D, DR Congo’s AS Vita entertains Morocco’s Raja in a repeat of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup final, when Raja emerged 4-3 aggregate victorious then to claim the title.

Fixtures

Group A

07.12.2019 Zamalek (Egypt) – Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

07.12.2019 Zesco United (Zambia) – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Group B

06.12.2019 Al Ahly (Egypt) – Al Hilal (Sudan)

07.12.2019 Platinum (Zimbabwe) – Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Group C

07.12.2019 Petro de Luanda (Angola) – USM Alger (Algeria)

07.12.2019 Wydad (Morocco) – Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group D

06.12.2019 AS Vita (DR Congo) – Raja (Morocco)

06.12.2019 Esperance (Tunisia) – JS Kabylie (Algeria)