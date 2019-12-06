2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup:

Opening Match: Saturday, 7th December

Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes team will be captained by defender Halid Lwaliwa at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup that kicks off on 7th December 2019 in Kampala.

Lwaliwa is also the team captain at Vipers Sports Club in the Uganda Premier League.

His leadership skills have never been in question as he had already proved to be a natural leader on different instances.

He was captain as Uganda Cranes (locally based crop) qualified for the fifth successive time for the CHAN championship whose 2020 edition will be hosted by Cameroon.

Uganda is in group A alongside Burundi, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti.

Next Matches:

After Burundi, Uganda Cranes will face Somalia in the second game on Monday 9th December before playing against Eritrea and Djibouti on Wednesday 11th and Sunday 15th December respectively.

Uganda Cranes Final Team for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019: