Omar Mayanja is not about to give up his hopes for claiming the Mosac Rally win.

The Shell Rally Team driver was placed second overall; 27 microseconds behind rally winner Yasin Nasser who also sealed the National Rally title last weekend in Kapeeka.

Following his concern on the results, the stewards on Tuesday agreed that there were no records of the protest, and the results remained as per provisional.

Mayanja, however, submitted his appeal on the results to the Federation’s Court of Appeal. The content of the appeal remains unknown.

Omar Mayanja had previously raised concerns over time. He wants the stewards to consider a nominal time for him after he was delayed in the dust of another competitor in the first stage on Sunday.

“The stewards are supposed to be the encyclopedia of the sports. They are supposed to know everything about the regulations but we don’t know why they acted like that,” said Mayanja in a television interview.

Mayanja is also questioning the rally officials’ actions in an incident involving teammate Arthur Blick.

The action followed Moil Rally Team of Yasin Nasser lodging a complaint against the Shell crew of Arthur Blick Jr having an illegal part.

Blick’s Mitsubishi EvoX was got from the holding (driven by Blick) to a designated area for scrutiny.

Through the technical official Joshua Mayanja, it was confirmed that the EvoX had spacers on the rear tyres.

After Blick’s mechanics failed to surrender the spacers, the crew was later penalized with five minutes for obstructing the investigation of the official.

“You cannot have my mechanic and take them to Yasin’s service. But Joshua got Yasin’s mechanic and took them to Arthur’s service,” he says.

Despite the claims, Arthur finished fifth overall in the rally.

The National Court of Appeal has thirty days within which to hear the case and make a ruling.