2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup:

Opening Match: Saturday, 7th December

Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM) – Free of charge

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has strongly warned his players to guard against gross complacency of the opposition when the hosts take on Burundi in the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup opener in Kampala.

The Northern Irishman named the final 20 man squad on the eve of the championship that has been poorly attended this time round.

McKinstry strongly asserts that the match will not be a continuation of the recent CHAN 2020 qualification match played between the two countries but rather, completely a different match altogether.

We know that Burundi will gonna prove to be a tough opponent on Saturday. There is nothing more dangerous than a wounded lion.We won home and away in the CHAN 2020 qualification matches but the CECAFA game will not be a continuation of the CHAN stuff. This will be a different game altogether. Burundi will be coming out to set the record straight. Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Uganda Cranes ready:

McKinstry whose side will be skippered by Vipers’ defender Halid Lwaliwa expresses the confidence and readiness of his charges.

All players are physically and mentally ready as well as focused. We the players stand on the pitch, they will give their best shot. McKinstry

Uganda is in group A alongside Burundi, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti.

Next Matches:

After Burundi, Uganda Cranes will face Somalia in the second game on Monday 9th December before playing against Eritrea and Djibouti on Wednesday 11th and Sunday 15th December respectively.

Uganda Cranes Final Team for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (Charles), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume)

Right back: Paul Willa (Vipers)

Left Back: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA)

Central Defenders: John Revita (KCCA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Halid Lwaliwa (Captain, Vipers), Paul Mbowa (URA)

Holding Midfielders: Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA)

Creative Midfielders: Bright Anukani (Proline ), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA)

Wide-men: Karim Watambala (Vipers), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joachiam Ojera (URA)