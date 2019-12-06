Saturday December 7, 2019

Djibouti Vs Somalia – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 1.30pm

Uganda Vs Burundi – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Uganda Cranes will be eager to make a bright start to the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup when they take on Burundi in the official opening match.

Courtesy Uganda XI against Burundi at Lugogo in the Chan qualifiers

The 40th edition of the tournament gets underway in Kampala with Djibouti and Somalia playing an early kick off at Namboole but the big game will be at Lugogo.

With Jonathan McKinstry naming his 20-man squad on the eve of the match, the Northern Irish expects a tough challenge as Burundi will want to avenge back to back Chan defeats as recent as October.

“We know that Burundi is going to prove to be tough opponents tomorrow,” said McKinstry. “They are still wounded after the CHAN qualifier loss home and away. They may come to stop the record against us but all our players are ready for that,” he added.

The Cranes will look to Vipers’ forward Fahad Bayo, KCCA’s Allan Okello and Wakiso Giants’ Viane Ssekajugo for goals with Nicholas Kasozi and Muzamiru Mutyaba doing the work in midfield.

Skipper Halid Lwaliwa and John Revita will partner at the heart of defence with Mustafa Kizza and Paul Willa doing the job in fullback positions.

Key Stats

This will be the 16 th meeting between the two sides with Uganda winning 11, losing 2 and drawing 3.

meeting between the two sides with Uganda winning 11, losing 2 and drawing 3. In CECAFA, the meeting will be the 11 th – Uganda won 7, Lost 2 and drawn 1.

– Uganda won 7, Lost 2 and drawn 1. Uganda is ranked 77th in the world while Burundi are further down in 151st.

Probable XI

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Halid Lwaliwa ©, John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, Allan Okello, Shafik Kagimu, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Vianney Ssekajugo and Fahad Bayo