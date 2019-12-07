Uganda Cranes starting elveen against Burundi in the CECAFA 2019 Senior challenge Cup has been released by the head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

It is a blend of the youth and experienced as KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago obviously starts ahead of Joel Mutakubwa.

Like expected, Paul Willa is at right backand Mustafa Kizza on the left. John Revita and skipper Halid Lwaliwa start as the two central defenders.

Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Bright Anukani and Allan Okello are the midfield trinity force.

Ben Ocen, Fahad Bayo and Viane Ssekajugo are all upfront in the quest for the much desired goals before the home fans.

The bench is equally rich with Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa as the awaiting goalkeeper.

Other players who await on the sideline are; Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Joachim Ojera (URA) and KCCA holding midfielder Nicolas Kasozi.

The game kicks off by 4 PM at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo, Kampala on Saturday.

Uganda Cranes Starting IX

Charles Lukwago (GK, KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Allan Okello (KCCA), Ben Ocen (Police), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants)

Subs:

Joel Mutakubwa (GK) (Kyetume), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Paul Mbowa (URA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Joachim Ojera (URA), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA)