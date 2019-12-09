CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship

Match Day One Results

Tanzania 5- 0 Eritrea

Kenya 14-0 Somalia

Uganda 4-0 Burundi

Striker Juliet Nalukenge continued with her scoring spree as hosts Uganda made a perfect start to the 2019 CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship on Monday.

The lethal striker who has had a scintillating run this year proved too hard for Burundi to handle when she bagged a first half hat trick in the 4-0 win for Uganda at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The other goal was scored by Samalie Nakachwa in the second half to put the icing on the cake.

Nalukenge who scored 18 goals as Uganda won the COSAFA U-17 Championship in September did not take too long to announce her presence breaking the deadlock as early as the 14th minute.

She added the second in the 28th minute before completing her hat trick on the day eleven minutes later when Shakira Nyinagahirwa’s pass found her inside the area.

It should be noted that Nalukenge was also Uganda’s top scorer at the just concluded CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup in Tanzania with five goals.

Nakachwa got onto the score sheet in the 70th minute with a long range effort that beat Burundi’s shot stopper who had moved off the goal line.

In the other games played on Monday, Tanzania routed Eritrea 5-0 thanks to goals from Aisha Hamis Masaka (brace) and Joyce Meshack (hat trick).

Kenya on the other hand obliterated minnows Djibouti 14-0 to take an early lead in the title chase.

Viola Khalai led the way in the damage, scoring five goals, Fasila Adhiambo netted four, Anna Arusi grabbed a hat trick while Doreen Achieng got the other goal.

Action will resume on Wednesday with three games at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The tournament is played in a round robin format and the team with the highest number of points will be declared the champion.

Uganda U-17 Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Stella Musubika, Bira Naddunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Margaret Kunihira, Sumaya Komuntale, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge(C), Catherine Nagadya, Fauzia Najjemba