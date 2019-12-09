Muteesa I Royal University Ladies football team could be in for a hefty penalty after failing to honour their home encounter against She Corporate in the FUFA Women Super League on Sunday.

The University side were supposed to host She Corporate at IUIU grounds in Kabojja but the former did not show up at the venue.

According to the Club CEO, Fahad Ssebyala, they wrote to FUFA Competitions department seeking for postponement of the game due several reasons but their plea fell on deaf ears.

“We wrote to them (FUFA Competitions’ Department) explaining why we wanted the game to be pushed to another day but they were hesitant and did not see any sense in our request. “He started.

“The venue where we host our games is used by many teams and competitions that are sanctioned by FUFA. For instance, the same ground was supposed to host SC Villa Junior team vs Mbarara City game at the same time when our fixture was scheduled. And this has been the case in the previous games but we have always negotiated with SC Villa so that their games are played earlier but this time they refused.”

Another reason that Ssebyala fronts is the fact that some of the players were still doing examinations while others were clearing for graduation.

“Whereas we want these girls to excel in football, we must flip the coin and look at the other side of academics. Some of the players were doing examinations while others are supposed to clear for graduation. What would I have done in such a scenario?” He asked.

However, FUFA Competitions department is likely to punish Muteesa I royal University for failure to honour a home league game and if this happens, they are likely to be docked six points.

The Mengo based institute has struggled since the start of the season and have lost all the three games played so far.

Financial struggles

Whereas the aforementioned reasons hold water, the fact is the team is struggling financially with reliable reports indicating it may drop out of the league before the end of the season.

Despite carrying the name Muteesa I Royal University, there is no funding from Buganda Kingdom or the University itself as it was the case before.

Therefore, the running of the club has been left to the hands of a few individuals who love the game but still, they find challenges in finding the finances.

In the other game played on Sunday, Kampala Queens held Lady Doves to a goalless draw at Katusabe stadium in Masindi district.

This was the first time Lady Doves failed to secure maximum points. However, they are top of the table with 10 points in four games.

