Monday Results

Eritrea 1-0 Burundi

Somalia 0-2 Uganda

Allan Okello scored once in each half to condemn hard fighting Somalia to a 2-0 defeat and hand Uganda consecutive wins at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

The KCCA attacking midfielder broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with a deflected shot and sealed the victory with a trade mark curler to kill off any Somali hopes of stunning the hosts.

But before and after his goals, Uganda missed some good scoring opportunities with Vipers’ forward Fahad Bayo the chief culprit.

In the first half, he had two chances but instead shot weakly at the goalie while in the second half, his goal bound was cleared off the line.

Coach Jonathan McKinstry made two changes to the starting eleven with Joachim Ojera and Joel Madondo handed starting roles ahead of Ben Ocen and Viane Ssekajugo.

Ssekajugo later came on as well as Nicholas Kasozi and Karim Watambala also made appearances on the day as substitutes on the day.

Uganda remain in charge of Group A with six points out of two games followed by Eritrea who beat Burundi 1-0 in the earlier game of the day.

Action continues on Tuesday with Kenya facing Sudan while Tanzania takes on rivals Zanzibar at Lugogo.