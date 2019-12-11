Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) President Moses Hassim Magogo, family members, friends and the football family can now confidently raise the vocal chords to chorale aloud in Big Thrill’s hit, “Parte After Parte”.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 will be a fiesta mood at the home of football in Mengo, Kampala as the FUFA boss, also a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Executive Committee member officially makes a majestic return into office after 60 days in oblivion.

Day long festivities have been thus well planned to usher Magogo back following a polite notice from the world’s football mother body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to keep away from all football matters for the stipulated time.

Popularly tagged by many as “Historical” for his wonder deeds, Magogo indeed kept a low profile from the public domain dedicating much of the time to family and private affairs.

In his absence, the football fraternity dearly missed his robust tendency and charismatic approach of management.

Courtesy Magogo, the architect of the FUFA Drum Competition

But, the sound system of administration in place helped the 1924 founded body to maneuver through these dark and thick days under the Ag. FUFA President Justus Mugisha, the first FUFA Vice President.

Mugisha was chief guest at the closure of the second FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament at the Lira based new John Akii Bua Stadium, another historic fortress, over 3400KM away from Kampala.

For starters, the FUFA Drum is one among the many vivid projects whose birth and originality is exclusively owned by Magogo.

An educationalist by training, Mugisha is expected to hand over office and other instruments of power on Wednesday in one of the well laid out programmes for the busy day.

There is a planned motorcade procession that will set off from FUFA House to the lavish hill top Skyz Marriott Hotel in Naguru.

This procession will be followed by a luncheon for the guests, delegates, media and invited guests.

At the luncheon, a couple of speeches will be delivered including one from yours truly, Magogo, an engineer by training.

After lunch and speeches, the party will continue with a procession to Lugogo Stadium whose astro turf is a FIFA funded project where the Uganda Cranes will play horn of Africa nation, Eritrea in a CECAFA Senior Challenge group A duel.

Regardless of the result after 90 minutes, it will still be party mood when the FUFA supreme will meet the Uganda Cranes players before the entire group will retire at leisure for possibly over night celebrations.

© Kawowo Sports/JOHN BATANUDDE Moses Magogo when he hosted the FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Kampala

Background:

On 30th September 2019, Magogo let the cat out of the bag when he revealed to Delegates during the 95th FUFA AGM that he would be stepping aside away from office for a period of 2 months.

This followed an agreement with the FIFA Adjustory Chamber through the famous plea bargain clause to dispose off a case filed by Katwe United FC chairman and MP Hon. Allan Ssewanyana implicating the person of FA boss in sale of FIFA 2014 World Cup tickets.

On 10th October 2019, it indeed came to pass when FIFA officially communicated the start of the suspension for Magogo from all football related activities and a fine of close to Shs 37M.

The Plea Bargain clause was exploited after the FIFA Adjustory Chamber indeed confirmed Magogo’s case did not involve misappropriation of funds.

Therefore, FIFA’s light sentence was envisaged as a relief to Magogo since a lion’s share of fraud related cases have left many former leaders in football with lengthy suspensions, heavy fines and life bans.

Way Forward:

Magogo, therefore, returns to office to serve his mandate as the elected FUFA President, like he openly disclosed to the football August house.

As expected, he will once again soldier the interests and good deeds of the federation with keen attention to detail, protecting and serving the beautiful game at all times.

But, for now, it is typically Big Thrill’s moment: Party After Party, After Parte, After Parte!!!

Welcome back to office. Nous saluons le retour.