The 2019 FUFA DRUM Tournament successfully concluded on Tuesday, 10th December at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira.

Acholi beat Bukedi 5-3 in post-match penalties following a well contested goal-less stalemate in normal time.

At the end of the business, the technical team named the tournament best eleven players, each of whom earned a plaque and cash worth Shs 1M.

The two finalists Bukedi and Acholi have the lion’s share of players on the cream-de-la-crème of the tournament.

With the most players (5) is Acholi having right back Denis Okot Oola, central defender Sylvester Okello, two holding midfielders Hudu Mulikyi and Felix Okot as well as the dread-locked Tito Okello, the tournament top scorer.

Bukedi has three players in the tournament best goalkeeper Derrick Emukule, as well as two forwards Fredson Gwoto and Ibra Nsimbe.

West Nile produced the best left back in Rashid Okocha, Tooro has one of the center backs, Benjamin Nyakoojo and Lango has the top most valuable player as well, Bronson Nsubuga.

The tournament best coach is West Nile’s Geofrey Akena.

Goalkeeper: Derrick Emukule (Bukedi): He is an excellent game reader who has always improved day and night. Great command throughout the games he featured in and bossed the air like a free flying kite. He was also hard to beat during one against one situations often playing the sweeper’s role. He features for newly promoted Wakiso Giants in the Uganda Premier League

Right Back: Denis Okot Oloa (Acholi): Captains are unique and rare breeds. Hard-working as ever, Okot is a typical leader. Commanded the right full back lane as though it is soon becoming the “Okot drive”. He was solid offensive and defensively. Okot plays for Jinja based Uganda Premier League outfit, BUL FC.

Left Back: Rashid Okocha (West Nile): Full of energy and passion, Rashid Okocha gave his best shot during the West Nile games. He was as equally good in attack and defence.

Central Defender: Benjamin Nyakoojo (Tooro): Well built, tall and as solid as the Nyero rocks. He has of late improved the ball distribution to better his aerial strength. Features for URA in the Uganda Premier League.

Central Defender: Sylvester Okello (Acholi): Sylvester Okello is a leader and commands authority at the Acholi team. Very strong in all aerial challenges. He features for Maroons in the Uganda Premier League.

Holding Midfielder: Felix Okot (Acholi): Another Maroons player on the Acholi team. Felix Okot mastered the central midfield spoilers’ role. He rarely put a pass astray.

Holding Midfielder: Hudu Mulikyi (Acholi): The Acholi Province holding midfielder has a great first touch on the ball. He is a team player and combined well with teammates to write a statement of intent. Plays at URA FC in the Uganda Premier League.

Creative Midfielder: Bronson Nsubuga (Lango): Magical is his third name. He carried the shoulder of the Lango Province team in absence of Allan Okello. Nsubuga is a team player. He scored important goals as well.

Forward: Tito Okello (Acholi): Tournament top scorer with eight goals to his name. The Vipers Sports Club forward is a darling of sorts in Gulu and for the Acholi Province team. He is also a team leader and gets the team width as an attacker.

Forward: Ibra Nsimbe (Bukedi): He is the best revelation of the tournament. He plays at MYDA in Tororo, featuring in the FUFA Big league. A handful of important goals for Bukedi in the knock stages including the deft chip over Lango goalkeeper Franco Oringa in the semi-finals for the winner.

Forward: Fredson Gwoto (Bukedi): He was Bukedi captain and one of the lethal weapons for the team right from the group stages through to the final. He plays at BUL Football Club in the Uganda Premier League.