CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship

Match Day Two

Eritrea 1-2 Kenya

Tanzania 3-3 Burundi

Uganda 11-0 Djibouti

Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team extended its perfect start to the inaugural edition of the CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship after obliterating Djibouti on Wednesday.

A commanding performance saw Uganda sweep aside minnows Djibouti at the FUFA Technical Centre, winning the game 11-0.

The result meant Uganda registered their second win in as many games and also assumed top position on the table on six teams.

Fauzia Najjemba led the way scoring a hat trick in the first half as Uganda led 7-0 at the interval,

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge netted a brace to take her tally at the tournament to five.

The other goals for Uganda came from Stella Musubuka and Hadijja Nandago who also scored twice each while Margaret Kunihira and Samalie Nakachwa also appeared on the score sheet.

Uganda has six points, same as Kenya who beat Eritrea 2-1 but the hosts lead the table due to a superior goal difference.

Tanzania and Burundi played out a thrilling three all draw with the latter scoring two late goals to salvage a point.

Action resumes on Friday with Kenya facing Tanzania is a game anticipated to produce a close contest. Burundi will take on Djibouti while Uganda will be up against Eritrea.

. It should be noted that the tournament is played on a round robin format. The team with most points will be crowned champions