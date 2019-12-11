Second half goals from Nicholas Kasozi and Mustafa Kizza earned Uganda a 2-0 win over Eritrea to storm the semi-finals of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The performance on the day left a lot to be desired especially in the first half but how did each player rate?

Joel Mutakubwa 7.0: He vindicated his selection into the team with two fine saves to deny the Eritreans and also easily passed the ball with ease using his feet.

Mustafa Mujjuzi 5.5: Had a torrid first half especially when Eritreans attacked via his wing but he improved after the break just like his teammates.

Mustafa Kizza 6.5: He created a couple of chances with his trade mark cross and also calmly slotted home from a penalty to keep Cranes points safe.

Halid Lwaliwa 7.5: A man of the match performance from the team captain. Really put a foot wrong as he resolutely defended all afternoon.

Paul Mbowa 5.5: He had a slow start to the game but improved later and wasn’t afraid to pass the ball from the back.

Nicholas Kasozi 6.5: Broke the deadlock with an ambitious shot from over 25 yards and could have scored a stunner with back facing goal. Besides, he was smart.

Ben Ocen 4.5: Struggled to make his mark on the game. He lost possession easily and his decision making let him down often.

Muzamiru Mutyaba 6.0: He had a slow start to the game but had a very excellent second half with neat passes whenever he had the ball.

Steven Mukwala 6.0: Rarely had a sight on goal as less was created until he was subbed for Joel Madondo midway the second half.

Viane Ssekajugo 5.0: Some good attacking play with his good movement on and off the ball but rarely got sight at goal until he was replaced by Ojera.

Substitutes

Joachim Ojera 6.5: His introduction offered the attack a different dimension with pace and directness and was involved in many goal scoring moves although he missed a seater.

Joel Madondo 5.0: Good movement and pace up front but his finishing let him down when a rare chance came his way.