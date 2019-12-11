Wednesday Fixtures

Burundi Vs Djibouti 1.30pm

Uganda Vs Eritrea 4pm

Uganda Cranes could join Kenya in the semi-finals if they avoid defeat against Eritrea who they take on in their third game of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Jonathan McKinstry’s side head into the game top of Group A with six points from as many available and a point will confirm their place among the last four.

The Irishman is aware of the threat posed by the Eritreans who stunned Burundi in their first game to get on three points and in second place.

“I think the game against Eritrea will be interesting. Many people would have written off Eritrea but you saw with their performance against Burundi that football is changing very quickly,” said McKinstry.

“They played well, lots of energy, lots of running and could have scored more than one they did score.

“Of course that was their first game and Burundi had played us already so they were (Burundi) more tired.”

Uganda has played a game more than Eritrea and are expected to be a little fatigued but there is now worry for McKinstry and his men.

“Now the question to our players is how good the recovery is because playing two games in a few days takes a toll on the body but the boys who are going to play are ready.

We shall have one or two changes to freshen up and I expect a good performance.

In the first game on the day, Djibouti will take on neighbours Somalia with either targeting maximum points to keep hopes of extended stay in the tournament.