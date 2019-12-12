The Federation of International Football (FIFA) has confirmed January 21 next year as the dates for the draws of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers for Africa.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes starting XI against Ghana at Namboole in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2018

The ceremony will be at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Cairo, Egypt with the CAF draw for the second round of the preliminary competition.

Fourteen (14) winners of Round One join the 26 top-seeded African teams (Uganda inclusive) to form ten groups of four (based on the December 2019 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking), with the ten group winners then advancing to Round 3.

The first matches will be played in March 2020 with the last in this round 2 of the qualifying ending in October 2021.

“In Round 3, which is scheduled for November 2021, the ten group winners from Round 2 will be paired up for knockout matches, with the five winners securing a berth at Qatar 2022,” confirmed a statement on the Caf website.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December 2022.

Uganda will be targeting their first ever World Cup qualification in history.