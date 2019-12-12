Jamal Malinzi has been found guilty of forging documents and this is just one of the twenty corruption charges he is facing.

The former TFF president and also a member on the Fifa Committee is currently facing charges of embezzlement and money-laundering among others.

For falsifying documents, Malinzi has been fined approximately $ 220 or serve a two-year jail term and he has instead agreed to pay the fine according to BBC Sport despite insisting he is innocent.

Fifa already slapped a 10 year ban on him and that came with a fine of over $ 500,000 for the misappropriation of funds and falsifying documents.

Arguably the most powerful man in football in the country of recent, he was arrested by Tanzania’s Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau and has been remanded for more than two years